TWC debuts refreshing new water standards

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taiwan Water Corporation (TWC) made a splash in water quality management with the implementation of a new set of environmental management standards (ISO 14001) at its water purification facility in Pingzhen District, Taoyuan.

The TWC expressed satisfaction Sunday that the Pingzhen facility was able to pass inspections and achieve certification within such a short period of time. The new standards are focused on strengthening the corporation's organizational structure and improving its channels of communication. In accordance with ISO-14001, the Pingzhen facility will employ a P(plan)-D(do)-C(check)-A(act) management policy to elevate the facility's purification capability, cut down the company's costs and generate more profit.

With this new certification, the TWC will continue to implement new standards at its other water purification facilities and will further its commitment to environmental protection.

On Sunday afternoon, the TWC continued to demonstrate its commitment to social corporate responsibility by signing a partnership with Kaohsiung City's Liou-Guei Senior High School. Per the terms of the agreement, the TWC will start a Taiwan water and electrical engineering program for the high school's sophomores and juniors. The program will launch at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year and will run for a preliminary period of three years. The program will consist of 30 to 40 students per year, and the TWC will provide NT$6000 scholarships to 12 students. During future TWC employee recruitment, the company will reserve at least two spots for students who have been enrolled in the program, as well as at least five spots for candidates with disabilities.

The TWC sees this as a win for the education field and the local government, as it strives to cultivate professional engineers in the field.