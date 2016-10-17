News
Taoyuan blaze claims 4

CNA
October 17, 2016, 12:18 am TWN
Firefighters arrive to put out a Taoyuan fire that claimed four lives last night. Rescuers were alerted at 7:10 p.m. of a blaze in a two-story residential building in Zhongli District, with many reportedly trapped. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within 20 minutes and to rescue three people, but a family of four could not be resuscitated: two children, an infant and a 36-year-old believed to be their mother. The cause of the fire was under investigation as of press time.
Firefighters arrive to put out a Taoyuan fire that claimed four lives last night. Rescuers were alerted at 7:10 p.m. (CNA)

