Taoyuan blaze claims 4

Firefighters arrive to put out a Taoyuan fire that claimed four lives last night. Rescuers were alerted at 7:10 p.m. of a blaze in a two-story residential building in Zhongli District, with many reportedly trapped. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within 20 minutes and to rescue three people, but a family of four could not be resuscitated: two children, an infant and a 36-year-old believed to be their mother. The cause of the fire was under investigation as of press time.