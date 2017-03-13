|
International Edition
Monday
March, 13, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
'Nothing to see here'
|
CNA March 13, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
In this undated photo supplied by a local village warden, a wild pangolin nestles in a farmer's field in Taitung. After a local discovered the pangolin, curious neighbors quickly gathered to watch it dig a shelter to hide in.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
2
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
3
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
4
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
5
More knockoff drugs uncovered
6
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
7
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
8
Lanterns, beehive rockets fill sky
9
How to live off 35K in Taipei (as a family of four)
10
Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit