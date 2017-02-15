Before and after

This photo shows the mountain above the southbound railway in Taimali prior to the development plans that have rid the mountain of its trees in order to make room for a ginger farm. With the cutting down of the trees, the public is worried about potential landslides. To that effect, the Taiwan Railways Administration has asked relevant agencies to store up on water.

A southbound railway and a 10 meter high bridge are directly below a recently developed mountain that will start to serve as plantation grounds for ginger.