|
International Edition
Wednesday
February, 15, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Before and after
|
CNA February 15, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
This photo shows the mountain above the southbound railway in Taimali prior to the development plans that have rid the mountain of its trees in order to make room for a ginger farm. With the cutting down of the trees, the public is worried about potential landslides. To that effect, the Taiwan Railways Administration has asked relevant agencies to store up on water.
A southbound railway and a 10 meter high bridge are directly below a recently developed mountain that will start to serve as plantation grounds for ginger.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
3
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
4
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
5
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
6
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
7
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration
8
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
9
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
10
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore