Friday

February, 10, 2017

Evil spirits get out!
CNA  February 10, 2017, 12:30 am TWN
Firecrackers explode around a person playing the local God of Wealth, Handan, in Taitung County in this undated file photo. The local tradition to "bomb God Handan" will be performed on three consecutive days starting today. The origins of the tradition can no longer be verified, but locals claim that the act was to show the bravery of Handan and to repel evil spirits.
