|
International Edition
Sunday
January, 1, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Skipper severely injured in Taitung fishing boat explosion
CNA
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
TAIPEI -- A Taiwanese fishing boat captain was severely injured and two crew members sustained minor injuries on Saturday after their boat caught fire and exploded at Xingang Fishing Port (新港漁港) in eastern Taiwan's Taitung County, apparently while refueling.
The 43-year-old captain of the Pingtung Donggang-registered Chin Ming Hsing (金明興) was pulled out of the water by fire department first responders, but initially found to have no heartbeat. After emergency resuscitation restored his breathing, the unconscious man was rushed to hospital, according to the authorities.
Two of the three migrant fishermen on board the vessel suffered minor injuries and were also treated at the hospital, while the third crewman was uninjured.
Police are still investigating the cause of the blast, but crew members said gas leaked when they were refueling the boat and may have caused the explosion.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Mass rally demands marriage equality
2
Electronic luggage tags slash EVA Air flight check-in time
3
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
4
Taiwanese AI developer Appier raises NT$620 mil.
5
7 long holidays for private sector in 2017
6
7 holidays to be eliminated next year
7
Trump-Tsai call risks Beijing's ire
8
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
9
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
10
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover