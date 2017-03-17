Breeze Center to team with a-sha Diner at NTU

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Breeze Center and popular local eatery a-sha Diner (阿舍食堂) have teamed up to showcase the diner's signature noodle dishes for two days at the National Taiwan University (NTU), and to promote green-awareness to the general public with the help of local celebrity Sabrina Wu (吳怡德).

This weekend only, the eatery will be featuring their famous Taiwan style dry noodles and other well-known dishes at special prices in the university-organized Green Awareness Farmers' Market (台大綠領農學市集).

To promote the eatery and a green way of life, one of Breeze Center's most in-demand models, Wu, will be manning the diner's stand on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Aside from her celebrity job, Wu is also a student who is currently enrolled in NTU's graduate program.