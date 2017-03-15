Hotel sorry for serving expired food

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Okura Prestige Taipei, a five-star hotel from the Japan-based Okura Hotels & Resorts brand, issued an apology Tuesday for serving customers food made from expired ingredients.

The hotel has been accused of serving three-month-old frozen prawn, moldy taro and meat floss made from blackened fish, evidenced by photos and testimony from a former chef of the hotel.

At a press conference hosted by Taipei City councilor Wang Wei-chung (王威中), the chef surnamed Lin said he was abruptly fired after a "slight car accident" in February, which happened to be a month after he reported the use of expired ingredients to the company — he received no clear response, claimed Lin.

The hotel's general manager said it had immediately returned expired shrimp back to the supplier but had accidently left out a few packs, promising to refund customers that had dined at the hotel's buffet restaurant Continental Room while expired food was served.

Refunds are available for diners that visited between Sept. 21 to 23 and between Oct. 12 to 15.

Another representative said the company is currently discussing compensation and refund measures and will soon announce a more detailed policy on their official website.

According to local media, the hotel admitted they had used expired ingredients by accident and will punish employees who had failed to note expiration dates.

City Government Faults Hotel

Head of the Food and Drug Division at Taipei City's Department of Health Wang Ming-li (王明理) said after receiving complaints Tuesday morning, the department sent officials to inspect the hygiene of Okura Prestige Taipei.

Health inspectors identified six issues including: finding a cockroach crawling within a disinfection cabinet for knives, eight seafood items in the freezer without any expiration dates labeled on top, ingredients thrown on top of ovens and on the floor, and dirty lamb covers above a cooking space.

Wang said they suspect the hotel has been using expired food, and it may face a fine between NT$60,000 and NT$200 million if found to have breached food safety laws.

On the chef's job dismissal, the city's labor department said the hotel had already reached an agreement with its former employee and offered severance pay.

Okura Prestige Taipei is the second hotel under the "Okura Prestige" brand, following the Okura Prestige Bangkok.