Flagship Thai bistro opens in Shinkong Mitsukoshi A4
The China Post news staff March 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Following huge success and having amassed a loyal following, Breeze Center's flagship Thai bistro "Chef Lemongrass (香茅廚)" has officially opened their Xinyi branch in the Shinkong Mitsukoshi A4 store.
In celebration of the event, the restaurant's head chef Master Ming (阿明師) has come
up with 8 new dishes that
are now available at both stores.
According to the founder of Chef Lemongrass Lin Yu-da (林育達), more than half of the dishes on offer at the restaurant are not usually available in other local Thai restaurants.
