Texting employees after hours comes at a price

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In the first arbitration ruling of its kind in Taiwan, New Taipei City on Saturday awarded NT$2,598 in overtime pay to an employee who had to send work-related messages via Line after regular office hours.

The Labor Affairs Department under the New Taipei City Government announced the decision yesterday of the arbitration case lodged in 2015 by a New Taipei resident who worked for an electronics parts manufacturer and was laid off.

Upon being fired, the ex-employee asked for overtime pay, including for messages sent to management and co-workers after work hours via the popular messaging app Line.

The company had argued that it owed the worker only NT$200 in a monthly phone subsidy.

According to the employer, the employee had not been asked to go into the office on weekends and had been asked only to send text messages to other colleagues — a job that it said took no more than 30 to 40 minutes a month to complete.

Angered by the amount of severance offered, the ex-employee filed for arbitration. The ex-employee furnished records of chats on Line to rebut the argument of the firm, saying that the assignments taken up after office hours and on holidays could not be done in a few minutes per day.

In the ruling, labor officials said that whenever employees perform labor or are asked to be on standby for assignments from employers, they are "at work" as defined in the Labor Standards Act.

New Taipei's labor-management arbitration committee ordered the electronics firm to pay NT$2,598 to the worker in overtime wages.

The arbitration committee, citing Line records, ruled that the employee had worked 358 minutes of overtime on regular workdays and 1,007 minutes on holidays.

It ruled that the electronic company must pay NT$2,598 in overtime wages to the laid-off employee based on the ex-employee's regular monthly pay of NT$25,200.

Hsieh Cheng-ta (謝政達), commissioner of the New Taipei City Labor Affairs Department, said the decision had the same effect as a court ruling.

The ruling got a cold reception from leaders of local business associations, who called on the government not to micromanage.

Lai Cheng-yi, chairman of the General Chamber of Commerce of the R.O.C., said the government was overstepping its role and "managing too much."

"Usually, any assignments after office hours are emergencies or they're spur of the moment, and they can't be foreseen," he said.

"The precedent set by this ruling may lead to a cooling effect and make company executives not dare to use Line for communication purposes. This would benefit no one and bring trouble to employers and employees."