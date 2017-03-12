|
Meet a good dog: Don't judge this one by her looks
|
The China Post news staff March 12, 2017, 5:59 am TWN
|
A ban on euthanasia for strays came into effect in February, a milestone policy that shelters across Taiwan have been struggling to accommodate. Many public shelters are reducing the number of animals they accept, while private ones don't have extra capacity to absorb the fast-growing stray population. The China Post has partnered with trusted local rescuers to introduce one animal each week. These are mostly ones that — because of their coloring, age, medical needs or other traits — have been overlooked by would-be adopters.
Meet Darling
Darling looks vicious but is an extremely gentle and easy dog with the disposition of a Labrador.
She was found on a mountain with a deep scar from a chain collar, and is believed to have been tied up too tight for a long period of time, possibly to guard a nearby construction site.
When found, she also had a litter of five puppies. Rescuers put up notices for all six dogs and were able to place her puppies one by one, but no one asked about her.
After a longer search, rescuers gave her to a man who worked on a farm, but she quickly became neglected. Seven months later, she had a severe case of untreated heartworm and ehrlichiosis, as well as injuries from being attacked by a pack of dogs.
Today, she's with a local organization and waiting for a family that does not need a guard dog and instead wants a household companion who is impeccably housetrained and loves children.
Waiting for: 2 years
Estimated age: 4.5 years
Weight: 28 kg
Health: Good
Location: Taipei
To meet: Contact chinapost.community@gmail.com (English and Chinese)
|
