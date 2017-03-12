Round the Island: The kid is all right

Round the Island is a weekly roundup of news you can't use from every nook, cranny, crook and granny on this beautiful rock.

TAIPEI: The kid is all right

On International Women's Day, Taipei Zoo gave an update on its own fearless girl, Little Hibiscus the bongo: She's thriving!

Zookeepers proclaimed that their first 100% hand-reared bongo — a reddish forest antelope — had hit her developmental milestones and was integrating happily with the herd.

In December 2015, Taipei Zoo had gone into crisis mode when one of its bongos gave birth for the first time and became so frightened of her baby that she wouldn't allow nursing. The newborn, called Little Hibiscus,became a round-the-clock project, with 10 zookeepers taking turns feeding by hand, initially as a stopgap measure and then continuing because the mother never warmed to it.

For months, conservationists made the wintry trek to the zoo at night to feed it every four hours and to record data about its feces. When time came for Little Hibiscus to join the herd, zookeepers found that without a proper introduction from her mother, none of the other bongos wanted to interact with her. So they threw a tremendous homecoming party, furnishing a glorious feast of bongo snacks to lure the other bongos to her side.

It worked, and the 1-year-old can be seen today in the habitat with her mom, who has finally come around.

KAOHSIUNG: Every day is Arbor Day

Jiaxing Elementary School, located in farflung Gangshang, takes pride in its oldest inhabitant: a 120-year-old rain tree on the center of campus, a winner of the 2016 Most Beautiful Tree in the Country award.

The school library is named after it, classes are taught about it, and the school's running track is shaped like a horseshoe instead of a circle, so as not to damage the tree's roots. Every enrolled student is photographed beside the tree and gets a farewell package from "Grandpa Rain Tree" upon graduation. And the kids love it as well: On any given day, they can be seen playing and attending classes beneath its low spreading canopy.

The tree yields a sugary edible pulp, and it can tell the weather, too, with leaves that fold together on the approach of rain.