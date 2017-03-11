Escalator breakdown

Firefighters work on an escalator at Taipei Main Station on Friday, March 10, after passengers reported that it was blowing black smoke. According to the Taipei Metro Corporation, the cause of the smoke was still unclear, but preliminary inspections showed that it was due to machine failure. Passengers reported black smoke and a burning smell at 6:36 a.m. on Friday. Trains passing through the Taipei Main Station were immediately ordered not to stop. By 7:07 a.m., the trains had resumed operations as normal.