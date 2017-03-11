YouBike to send text messages to remind riders to return the bikes

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taipei City Department of Transportation said Thursday that "reminder alerts" on mobile phones had been introduced to the YouBike system in response to surcharge concerns.

According to the department, the update was introduced because YouBike's customer service reported that many riders were calling their helpline to confirm the return of their vehicles after noticing extra fees on their EasyCards.

Many of the surcharge cases resulted from improperly returned vehicles, which would continue charging users. Riders of YouBikes have reported that the issue has become "a big problem."

In response, the company responsible for the operation of YouBikes incorporated a rental notice function into the service's mobile application, which confirms the return of the vehicle within 3 minutes.

However, as riders had continued to report falling foul of surcharges, the department introduced SMS alerts into the YouBike system as well.

Aside from these reminders, the message will also include a notice for those riders choosing to rent the bikes for long periods of time.

The notice will inform riders that after 8 hours of use, YouBike charges NT$40 per 30 minutes instead of the regular NT$20.

The department said that alerts will only be sent between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to avoid disturbing customers at inconvenient times.

YouBike Stations Installed in Every Airport MRT Stop

Meanwhile, Taoyuan City has reported a steady growth in YouBike stations within the city.

According to Taoyuan's Department of Transportation, the city had recently installed more than 100 YouBike stations. By the end of May, Taoyuan will have 130 stations, with more planned in the future.

The department also reported that YouBike rental stations have been installed at all Airport MRT stops, constructing a comprehensive YouBike network between Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan.