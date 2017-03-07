News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Tuesday

March, 7, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

1 dead in New Taipei crash
CNA  March 7, 2017, 12:24 am TWN
Scooters are scattered at the scene of an accident in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District on Monday, March 6. The car collision, which took down 13 scooters, severely injured four people and lightly injured nine. One person was pronounced dead. The car's driver claimed that the accident occurred because his brakes had malfunctioned, but police said his blood alcohol level was measured at 0.59 — above the legal limit.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search