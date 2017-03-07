1 dead in New Taipei crash

Scooters are scattered at the scene of an accident in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District on Monday, March 6. The car collision, which took down 13 scooters, severely injured four people and lightly injured nine. One person was pronounced dead. The car's driver claimed that the accident occurred because his brakes had malfunctioned, but police said his blood alcohol level was measured at 0.59 — above the legal limit.