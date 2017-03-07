|
International Edition
Tuesday
March, 7, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Look here, I'm endangered!
|
CNA March 7, 2017, 12:24 am TWN
|
The picture shows one of the two Formosan clouded leopards housed at Taipei Zoo. Conservationists recently trimmed the cats' habitat to allow visitors a clearer view of the endangered species. Development and illegal hunting have most likely led to the big cat's demise, according to researchers.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
3
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
4
Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival
5
Sperm count among male donors in Taiwan on the decline: study
6
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
7
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
8
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
9
Chan sisters win WTA Taiwan Open doubles title
10
Flu cases may rise as cold snap hits Taiwan: CDC