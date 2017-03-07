Ko defends plans to ban restaurants burning wood, charcoal

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je on Monday defended plans to introduce a bill banning restaurants in the city from burning wood and charcoal, saying the measure was a necessary part of the city's internationalization.

The bill, a draft of which was released Sunday by the Taipei City Department of Environmental Protection, is aimed at improving air quality in the city.

The Taipei Livable City Self-Governing Regulations (台北市宜居城市自治條例) cover restaurants operating in residential zones and stipulate fines of between NT$30,000 and NT$100,000 for violators.

The regulations are slated to be introduced to the Taipei City Council in early April.

Better Air, at What Cost?

If the bill is passed, eateries specializing in popular cuisine including ginger duck hot pot, Taiwanese barbecue and wood-fired pizza would be faced with the decision of either fundamentally changing their kitchen setup and cooking method or shutting up shop.

The proposal has already elicited strong reactions from supporters who see the measures as a public health and environmental necessity and detractors unhappy with the government for "ruining" their favorite meals.

Without a charcoal fire, it would be impossible to impart ginger duck hot pot with its traditional flavor, one netizen said.

In defending the proposal Monday, Ko said such environmentally conscious laws were a key element in turning Taipei into a true international city. Other air pollution measures have already been passed by the city government, including vehicle restrictions set to take effect in July.

Diesel vehicles older than 15 years and scooters with two-stroke engines will no longer be allowed into the proximity of landmarks such as Taipei 101 and Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall. Violators will be subjected to fines of between NT$500 and NT$2,000.

The city government recognized the inconvenience such regulations pose for citizens, Ko said, noting that the various laws were being imposed in stages in order to reduce the burden of complying with them.