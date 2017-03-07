|
International Edition
Tuesday
March, 7, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Another tour bus fatality
|
CNA March 7, 2017, 12:24 am TWN
|
CNA -- A tour bus with 23 people onboard is seen after crashing into a roadside home in New Taipei's Wanli District on Monday, March 6. The driver, surnamed Chen, is believed to have had a heart attack. Chen, 40, was declared dead after being rushed to the Jinshan branch of the National Taiwan University Hospital. None of the 22 mainland Chinese passengers or their local tour guide were injured. The tourists, from Jilin province, are on an eight-day tour of Taiwan. Monday was their second day.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
3
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
4
Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival
5
Sperm count among male donors in Taiwan on the decline: study
6
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
7
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
8
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
9
Chan sisters win WTA Taiwan Open doubles title
10
Flu cases may rise as cold snap hits Taiwan: CDC