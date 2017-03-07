Another tour bus fatality

CNA -- A tour bus with 23 people onboard is seen after crashing into a roadside home in New Taipei's Wanli District on Monday, March 6. The driver, surnamed Chen, is believed to have had a heart attack. Chen, 40, was declared dead after being rushed to the Jinshan branch of the National Taiwan University Hospital. None of the 22 mainland Chinese passengers or their local tour guide were injured. The tourists, from Jilin province, are on an eight-day tour of Taiwan. Monday was their second day.