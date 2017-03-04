|
March, 4, 2017
National Theater reopens
|
CNA March 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
|
Front row seats at the newly renovated National Theater are hold letters that spell "The Time We Have, The Future We Share," in celebration of the theater's reopening, Friday, March 3. After eight months, the renovation of National Theater and Concert Hall — Taipei's most prestigious performance centers — is officially complete. The twin halls are 30 years old and host performances both traditional and new.
