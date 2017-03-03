Word on the Street: What do you think of the airport MRT?

After years of delays and disappointment, the Taoyuan Airport MRT is finally open, carrying its first paying passengers on Thursday. Was it worth the wait? We swung by the terminus next to Taipei Main Station to get some opinion straight from the riders' mouths.

It is more beautiful than I had imagined it would be and more than a few people are taking it. I don't go to Taipei often, but it is makes the occasions more convenient.

Ping Liu, Taoyuan resident

Minnie Ho, Hong Kong tourist

I have been many, many times to Taipei and to Taiwan. This is the first time I took (the airport MRT) because it just opened. I think the signage is quite clear, but there is a little bit of a problem with the system. I went out and the gate showed a signal and I had to go to the center and then they checked my card but it was all normal. I don't know what happened. Maybe there's something wrong with the system. I used an EasyCard — there was enough money in it.

The design of the seats — they are quite close to each other and it's quite packed. The design is different from the Taipei MRT. If you try it, you will know what I mean. I'm not too tall (and have a) normal (build). Maybe some people are fatter or tall and (the seating ) can be uncomfortable for them. Compared with the seats in other metros, like the Hong Kong metro, the seats are quite close together.

Treesheep Lin, Taipei resident

This is my first time trying out the airport MRT. I work at the airport.

I think the metro moves a bit too slowly, perhaps because its route is winding. Today I took the express train, and I believe an express train should move a bit faster. This one departed at 1:14 p.m. and arrived only at 11:50 p.m. It kept going and then slowing down.