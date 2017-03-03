News
Formosa Fun Coast, 20 months on
CNA  March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
The now-abandoned Formosa Fun Coast Water Park is seen in this aerial shot. The operating license of the park was previously suspended by the Tourism Bureau following a 2015 accident. The accident occurred following an explosion of flammable dust at an event at the park, killing 15 people and injuring almost 500 others. However, the Taipei Administrative High Court recently ruled that the Tourism Bureau did not have sufficient evidence to prove that the park's act of renting out its facilities to the concert organizer would necessarily endanger public safety. As a result of the ruling, the park could soon reopen in the future.
