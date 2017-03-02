|
March, 2, 2017
There's a festival for everything
March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
Local celebrity Smire Weng (翁滋蔓) poses for a picture to promote the Taipei Rhododendron Festival. Between March and April, National Taiwan University will host Taipei's first rhododendron festival, which features musical performances and outdoor markets.
