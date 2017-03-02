|
International Edition
Thursday
March, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Taiwan gets 1st lighthouse museum
|
CNA March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
CNA -- Antique portable lamps are on display at the Lighthouse Museum in Keelung on Wednesday, March 1. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the Maritime Port Bureau inaugurated the first lighthouse museum in Taiwan.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
3
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
4
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
5
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
6
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
7
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
8
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
9
Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival
10
Sperm count among male donors in Taiwan on the decline: study