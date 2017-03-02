News
Taiwan gets 1st lighthouse museum
CNA  March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
CNA -- Antique portable lamps are on display at the Lighthouse Museum in Keelung on Wednesday, March 1. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the Maritime Port Bureau inaugurated the first lighthouse museum in Taiwan.
