|
International Edition
Tuesday
February, 28, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Japan's Ichiran Ramen to open in Taipei
|
CNA February 28, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
TAIPEI -- Ichiran Ramen, one of the leading noodle restaurant chains in Japan, is scheduled to open its first eatery in Taiwan in June, according its Facebook page.
"Friends in Taiwan have been waiting for a long time," the post read." Ichiran Ramen will come to Taiwan in June."
According to the Facebook post, the first Ichiran Ramen restaurant in Taiwan will be on Songren Road in Taipei's Xinyi District, a location that already hosts a cluster of other Japanese ramen restaurants, including Kagetsu Ramen and Ippudo Ramen.
Ichiran Ramen said it will offer its Taiwanese customers exactly the same flavor and experience as at its establishments in Japan.
Established in Fukuoka in 1960, Ichiran Ramen is a favorite among Taiwanese visitors to Japan and is famous for its Tonkotsu broth, which is pork flavored.
The classic Tonkotsu ramen "is the perfect combination of our pork broth, delicate noodles and original red sauce," the restaurant says on its website.
Earlier this year, Ichiran Ramen began advertising on Taiwan's 104 online job bank for staff.
According to market sources, Ichiran Ramen will hold training sessions for its new recruits in the February-March period in preparation for the opening of its first restaurant in Taiwan.
Outside of Japan, Ichiran Ramen also has restaurants in Hong Kong and New York.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
3
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
4
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
5
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
6
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
7
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
8
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
9
Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival
10
Sperm count among male donors in Taiwan on the decline: study