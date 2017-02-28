Japan's Ichiran Ramen to open in Taipei

TAIPEI -- Ichiran Ramen, one of the leading noodle restaurant chains in Japan, is scheduled to open its first eatery in Taiwan in June, according its Facebook page.

"Friends in Taiwan have been waiting for a long time," the post read." Ichiran Ramen will come to Taiwan in June."

According to the Facebook post, the first Ichiran Ramen restaurant in Taiwan will be on Songren Road in Taipei's Xinyi District, a location that already hosts a cluster of other Japanese ramen restaurants, including Kagetsu Ramen and Ippudo Ramen.

Ichiran Ramen said it will offer its Taiwanese customers exactly the same flavor and experience as at its establishments in Japan.

Established in Fukuoka in 1960, Ichiran Ramen is a favorite among Taiwanese visitors to Japan and is famous for its Tonkotsu broth, which is pork flavored.

The classic Tonkotsu ramen "is the perfect combination of our pork broth, delicate noodles and original red sauce," the restaurant says on its website.

Earlier this year, Ichiran Ramen began advertising on Taiwan's 104 online job bank for staff.

According to market sources, Ichiran Ramen will hold training sessions for its new recruits in the February-March period in preparation for the opening of its first restaurant in Taiwan.

Outside of Japan, Ichiran Ramen also has restaurants in Hong Kong and New York.