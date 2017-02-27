News
Cause of death unknown
CNA  February 27, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
Coast Guard officials measure a dead bottlenose dolphin, a protected species, in New Taipei City, Sunday, Feb. 27. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Coast Guard found the dolphin dead in a stone trench along New Taipei's Laomei Coast. The dolphin, dead for no longer than a day, showed no visible signs of trauma. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
