International Edition
Monday
February, 27, 2017
Cause of death unknown
CNA February 27, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
Coast Guard officials measure a dead bottlenose dolphin, a protected species, in New Taipei City, Sunday, Feb. 27. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Coast Guard found the dolphin dead in a stone trench along New Taipei's Laomei Coast. The dolphin, dead for no longer than a day, showed no visible signs of trauma. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
