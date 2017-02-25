|
New priorities
CNA February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je speaks at a meeting with the city's transport officials Friday, Feb. 25. He said the city had given priority to bettering bus services over expanding the mass rapid transit (MRT) network because the passenger numbers cannot support more MRT lines. He cited the almost-completed Danhui Light Rail Transit in New Taipei, saying the system would incur losses after opening because half of the homes along the line are unoccupied.
