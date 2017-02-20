A culinary retreat

About half a year ago, the awe-inspiring gourmet landmark Mega 50 arose under the management of Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei at the heart of New Taipei's Banqiao District. The venue has since stood as the highest fine-dining spot in New Taipei, offering impressive 360-degree cityscape views.

Among the restaurants, Asia 49, with its authentically savored Southeast Asian cuisine served atop Mega Tower's (百揚大樓) 49th floor, has been especially well-received by gourmands all-around and has been recognized as a top-listed wine-and-dine paradise.

To expand the reputation of this flavorful retreat further, the restaurant's Malaysian-born Chinese master chef Markus Ng (伍偉杰) will be revamping its menu starting next month, introducing an array of bona fide crafted creations from Southeast Asian culinary artistries.

Starting off, whether your choice is his "sambal be tongkol" (Balinese tuna salad) or deep-fried quail egg, prawn & pork dumplings, these Balinese- and Vietnamese-inspired new dishes will instigate your palate with the perfect combination of the chef's specialty seasoning in every bite.

Understanding Taiwanese's fondness for lamb hotpot, Chef Ng will also be presenting a Malaysian-Indian favorite from home — lamb shank, pepper and herb soup. The dish uses lightly sautéed lamb shank immersed in a soup savored with pan-fried green onions, ginger and garlic, while adding in tomatoes, dried longan, palm sugar and varietal spices to bring an enticing sweet and zesty lamb soup for fellow foodies to enjoy. And this is just a start.

To exemplify the concept of a spice-adorned banquet, Asia 49 will also be redelivering its long-time favorite BBQ baby pork ribs as well as featuring "khao kluk ka pi" (Thai fried rice with spicy shrimp paste), and many more incredible dishes. If you haven't had a chance to check out New Taipei City's new exotic restaurant, it's time to jot it down for an all-encompassing delightful experience.