LOOPTOPIA EDM festival to be held in April

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan is set to host LOOPTOPIA, the nation's first homegrown electronic music festival, on April 8 and 9.

Taking place at the Taoyuan Pushin Ranch and executed by Taiwan's leading entertainment and hospitality group theLOOP, LOOPTOPIA will a festival experience inspired by other immersive festivals like Mysteryland, Tomorrowland and EDC, but with its own unique identity.

The festival will feature three colorful performance areas designed by renowned international stage designers, along with interactive art installations, lifestyle offerings, cultural delicacies, camping, barbecues, cabins and showers.

Never before has a dance music festival of this size and caliber taken place in Taiwan.

LOOPTOPIA bursts at the seams with a carefully curated selection of music showcasing sounds from over 40 international artists as well as 20 regional talents who will run the gamut of the entire spectrum of electronic music including EDM, tropical house, trance, progressive house, psytrance, trap, dubstep, hardstyle and bass music.

Over the course of the next few months, LOOPTOPIA will be unveiling artists on their Facebook page every other day, but they have already confirmed Martin Garrix, who was recently crowned the No. 1 DJ in the world by DJ Mag as well as predecessors to the top spot Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Also joining will be their latest prodigy Mattn, legendary trance phenomenon Markus Schultz and Egyptian trance duo Aly & Fila, iconic hardstyle DJ and producer Brennan Heart, trap titans Yellow Claw, mash-up monster and psytrance selector Ben Nicky, Skrillex-vetted dubstep DJ Nghtmre and Belgian hardstyle sensation Coone.

A State of Trance mainstay Mark Sixma also features, as well as Miami bass duo of the moment G.T.A and the Kris Kross Amsterdam trifecta of anything from trap to dance hall. Also billed is Hardwell's protege Dyro, Spinnin' Records man on fire — thanks to "Let Me Hold You" — Dante Klein, Dirtcaps from the almighty Barong Family, OWSLA backed Snails and Wildstylez bringing with him a Tomorrowland vibe. Finally, Orjan Nilsen and Charming Horses wrap up phase one.

TheLOOP has locked down the site and intends to grow the festival each year making full use its 50,000-person capacity.