Perfect posing
Courtesy of Tai Ji Men  February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Tai Ji Men members and guests pose for a photo at the group's Lunar New Year gathering in Taipei on Thursday, Feb. 16. The association, an ancient group teaching culture, qigong, martial arts and self-improvement, invited members of the diplomatic corps to the event, including Mexican Trade Services Documentation and Cultural Office head Juan Manuel Gonzalez Bustos.
