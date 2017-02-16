News
Zookeeper's best friend
CNA  February 16, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
CNA -- Merry the German Shepherd is pictured beside a plant at Taipei Zoo on Wednesday, Feb. 15. There used to be as many as 13 German Shepherds at Taipei Zoo, but most have already died. The two that remain — Johnny and Merry — spend their days accompanying zookeepers and vets, often being mistaken for gray wolves by visitors. A spokesman of the zoo said Merry was "not vicious at all" and was even afraid of alpacas.
