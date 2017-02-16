Gateway of Taipei

|
CNA February 16, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
CNA -- The new Taipei Travel Plaza entrance is shown here on Wednesday, Feb. 15. According to Taipei City Government Public Works Department's Parks & Street Lights Office, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je is scheduled to carry out an inspection of the plaza. A view of the Taipei Travel Plaza (台北行旅廣場). This plaza will be promoted by the Taipei City Government as its main gateway, one offering visitors their first views of Taipei. Located where Taipei West Bus Station once stood — beside Taipei Main Station and the new Airport Metro station — the plaza offers visitors a grand view of the North Gate of Taipei and National Taiwan Museum.
