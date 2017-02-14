|
28 feared dead as bus falls off freeway in Taipei
The China Post news staff February 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A tour bus fell off a mountain slope in Northern Taiwan Monday night, with 28 passengers reportedly found without vital signs as rescue operations continued as of press time.
The accident occurred at around 9 p.m. near the Nangang Interchange of National Freeway No. 5 when the bus, carrying 44 people, attempted to turn right onto National Freeway No. 3.
Police said the bus appeared to have come off the slope as a result of running too fast into the turn.
After being informed of the accident at 9:12 p.m., the Taipei City Fire Department immediately dispatched four fire engines and five ambulances carrying 26 first responders to the scene.
