Late start, quality breakfast
CNA  February 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
CNA -- A mother takes her children to class on Monday, Feb. 13. Taipei on Monday initiated an experimental program involving four local elementary and junior high schools that sees the start of regular classes pushed back from 7:50 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. to ensure better quality of sleep for students and more quality family time at breakfast.
