Reigning champions smooch their way to defense of kissing title
By James Lo, The China Post  February 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The reigning champions of the Breeze Center Non-Stop Happiness Kissing Contest locked lips for 142 minutes on Sunday to defend their title and take home a set of train tickets and an iPhone.

The event was the sixth annual kissing contest organized at Taipei Main Station by the department store chain.

Traditionally, the contest was opened to only 20 couples, but this year's contest was expanded to 65 to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Taiwan Railways Administration.

The contest consisted of two obstacle courses, with the first stage requiring one of the contestants to lift his or her partner and kiss each other for 30 minutes. The second stage required attendees to complete three tasks before they could win.

More than half of the contestants were eliminated in the physically strenuous first round after just 15 minutes.

However, the remaining groups proved to be strong contestants, with the winners crowned only following a sudden death round.

After several hours of grueling matches, a couple surnamed Lin and Liu won their second title.

During their post-competition interview, the couple said they had been dating for around five years and had participated in the fourth and fifth iterations of the kissing event, in the first of which they had come out victorious.

The couple also took home an iPhone and a five-day couple's round-trip train tickets after winning their first event.

Gay couples made their first appearance at this year's event.

