Young author raises multicultural awareness

By James Lo -- Local 13-year-old author Tanya Bruyas' Mandarin Chinese-language children's book "Don't ask me where I come from (不要問我從哪裡來)" was featured during the 2017 Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE, 台北國際書展) on Sunday.

Bruyas's book was presented during an event located at the international section of the exhibition at a booth hosted by the a Belgian Office, Taipei (BOT), as the young author is of Taiwanese and Franco-Belgian decent.

The eldest daughter of Franco-Belgian Dimitri Bruyas and his Taiwanese wife Jennifer Chen (陳秋香), the author spent the majority of her life growing up in Taiwan.

"I initially wrote this (book) as my 4th grade summer assignment. My teacher asked us to write a story about family. Since we were vacationing at the 'Jardin du Luxembourg' while visiting my family in Europe, we decided to create a story about a girl who visited her family in Taiwan."

At the behest of her father, who admired the quality and content of the young girl's writing, Bruyas's story was eventually expanded, compiled and edited into a children's book with the help of her parents and Taiwanese professor He Chi-hua (何綺華).

Bruyas said, "I didn't really like the experience at first, since I had to both think and play during my vacation. But after I was encouraged to write it like a conversation, I enjoyed the process more. And when my father told me that he liked my writing so much that we should expand it into book, I was so surprised and nervous."

Chen further explained the experience of the entire family in creating the book, saying that the couple had devised a plan to guide the writing of the young author through conversations. The author's father also spent countless nights and weekends illustrating the book, Chen added.

During a video presentation, Tanya Bruyas explained how she is a rice-loving local who loves her Taiwanese family in her native Chinese. However, due to her mixed heritage, Bruyas and her sister were often subjected to the question of, "Where are you from?" By her fellow Taiwanese.

The young author's book sought to bring about multicultural awareness to the rest of Taiwan, hoping to encourage the nation to understand and receive the concept of "home is where the heart is."