Live-streaming celebs liven up 17 Media party

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- 17 Media, the leading live-streaming company in Taiwan, hosted its first Valentines' Spring party on Saturday, engaging with more than 500 social media celebrities, the biggest event of its kind in the country.

More than one million netizens took part in the event via online live-streaming, 17 Media said, with a record-breaking 800,000 viewers watching the party at one time.

17 Media claims to have written a new page in the history of live-streaming markets on Saturday since the company's Christmas party last year, making the highest profit in the shortest time frame, with viewers staying online for the longest period of time ever in the live-streaming industry in Taiwan.

The spring party was themed "Want to be with you so much," seeing more than 500 popular stars from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, and Japan.

A rising live-streaming celebrity, Yayun (小亞), with more than 96,000 followers on Facebook fan page, was voted the most popular by netizens, bringing home a Porsche Macan S, while also winning a one-year contract with 17 Media's Chinese-speaking section.

Second in popularity was Dora, who won a limited-edition Hermes Birkin bag. The third-place prize went to ChuChu (祖祖), who took home a classic Coco Chanel bag.

The host claimed to have spent more than NT$10 million on Saturday's party, 10 times as expensive as compared to last year, in an attempt to show the world its determination and ability to conquer the international live-streaming industry from the small island country.

Its founder Jeffrey Huang (黃立成), a popular singer and television host, invited several first-class stars, including Korean-American singer Nicky Lee (李玖哲), Taiwanese actors Chen Bo-lin (陳柏霖), Ko Kai (柯震東), hip-hip singer and musician Machi DiDi (麻吉弟弟), rapper MJ116 (頑童) and talk show star George Chang (張兆志).

More than 50 luxurious gifts were gave out on the party, including two accommodation coupons for W Hotel's Wonderful Room, Cartier's Love bracelets, Spring Vodka limited-edition bottles, Chloe's purses, Bottega veneta's bracelets, and red envelopes with more than NT$10,000 in cash.

Live-streaming Industry Beaming

17 Media was founded in 2015 and has quickly became the leading live-streaming platform in Taiwan. The site currently has more than 15 million registered users from across the globe.

The company's spring party series events alone, which took place across 12 days, have produced video content adding up to more than three years in length.

More than 100 million viewers have been engaged in its live-streaming, with as many as 800,000 viewers watching at the same time.

Models, movie stars, singers as well as ordinary people have joined the club, and have stunned the entertainment industry, prospering and spreading faster that even its founder had predicted.

Its app was downloaded more than 10 million times in eight months, surpassing Facebook and Instagram, making it hit the top of iOS rankings and one of the most popular apps on Android.