Friday

February, 10, 2017

Keeping our lanterns safe
CNA  February 10, 2017, 12:30 am TWN
Taiwan SWAT personnel patrol the streets in Ximending, Taipei, on Thursday, Feb. 9, during the Taipei Lantern Festival. Turnout at the festival was not dampened even with the cold weather rolling in this week, reports say. The Taipei Lantern Festival kicked off last week and will last until, Sunday Feb. 12.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

