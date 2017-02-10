|
Keeping our lanterns safe
|
CNA February 10, 2017, 12:30 am TWN
|
Taiwan SWAT personnel patrol the streets in Ximending, Taipei, on Thursday, Feb. 9, during the Taipei Lantern Festival. Turnout at the festival was not dampened even with the cold weather rolling in this week, reports say. The Taipei Lantern Festival kicked off last week and will last until, Sunday Feb. 12.
|
