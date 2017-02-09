Tamsui records lowest temperature of year at 7.3 degrees

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- With the arrival of a cold mass the mercury in Tamsui, New Taipei dipped to 7.3 degrees Celsius at 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, the lowest this year, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB said the mercury could drop further between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The bureau has continued to issue low temperature warnings, indicating that the mercury in eight cities -- New Taipei, Keelung, Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan and 10 counties -- Yilan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, Lienchiang, Kinmen and Hualien -- could fall to as low as 10 degrees.

Seven CWB monitoring stations have recorded the lowest temperature this winter -- Tamsui (7.3 degrees), Hsinwu in Taoyuan (9.8 degrees), Taipei and Banqiao (10.4 degrees), Wuqi in Taichung (11.4 degrees), Yilan and Su'ao (11.4 degrees).

The bureau warned that temperatures will fall even further during the evenings and indicated the cold front will last until Feb. 13.