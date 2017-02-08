Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Traffic controls will be imposed around the Yangmingshan National Park in Taipei on certain days during its annual flower festival between Feb. 10 and March 19, to cope with the large number of tourists expected to throng the area, the city's Public Transportation Office said Wednesday.

The controls will be put in place on Feb. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19 on Yangde Boulevard, the main road leading up to Yangmingshan, according to the office.

Small vehicles will not be allowed past a checkpoint at Fuhsing Bridge between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., while personnel at another checkpoint on Lane 43, Yangming Rd. Sec. 1 will stop cars from leaving the area between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., it said.

The office advised people heading to the flower festival to use public transportation.