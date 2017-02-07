Machete-slashed clerk has arm reattached

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The arm of a convenience store clerk, which was nearly severed in a grisly robbery in New Taipei, was successfully sutured back on Monday after 13 hours of intensive microsurgical operation, according to Central News Agency (CNA).

The clerk, a 17-year-old surnamed Ding, was severely injured Sunday night when the suspect attacked him with a machete inside in a convenience store in Xinzhuang District.

Ding, who had a major chest wound and an arm that was nearly completed severed, was rushed to the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei's Banciao District.

After administering emergency treatment, the hospital had a team of doctors from its Department of Plastic Reconstructive Aesthetics Surgery and Department of Orthopedics carry out a microsurgical suture operation on Ding.

The operation began around 1 a.m. Monday and was completed 13 hours later.

Ding is now under intensive care, and police said they would not question him until after his condition stabilizes.

Arrested at Hospital

Police said the suspect, another 17-year-old who was also injured in the machete robbery, had gone to the same hospital seeking medical treatment and thereafter arrested.

Grisly Attack

The police said after the grisly robbery, the suspect returned to his home in Shulin District, throwing away the machete along the way.

The minor told his parents that he had been attacked in Xinzhuang.

His parents took him to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, where he admitted to robbing the convenience store after police arrived at the hospital to investigate.

The suspect told the police that he had carried out the attack for money.

He reportedly said he bought a machete at a supermarket in Xinzhuang Sunday afternoon and had taken a taxi to a convenience store in the district, where he found only one clerk on duty.

According to the police, initially the suspect had only verbally told the clerk that he was conducting a robbery.

The clerk reportedly tried hard to prevent the suspect from accessing the cash register.

The suspect then responded attacking the clerk with his machete.