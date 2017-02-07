Lawmakers, mayor condemn Beitou murders

By Stephanie Chao -- In the wake of a murder-suicide that left a man and his two children dead, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday said more efforts were needed to educate Taiwanese parents about their children's right to live.

"Sometimes couples fight, but fighting shouldn't be taken to extremes," Ko said.

"(Parents) should not strip away their children's chance to grow up."

On Sunday, a Beitou man surnamed Chang murdered two of his children as they were sleeping and left his eldest daughter severely injured before committing suicide.

A suicide note he apparently left at the crime scene indicated that he had committed the crime due to financial strain and the suspected infidelity of his wife.

The Taipei mayor, who visited the sole surviving child at Taipei City's Veterans General Hospital Sunday afternoon, said doctors said she was in stable condition.

The survivor, who could not call for help due to a neck injury her father inflicted, used a messaging app to plead to her uncle for rescue.

According to the local government's social security database, the Chang household was not registered as mid-to-low income earners or as a family with domestic abuse cases or mentally disabled members, Ko told reporters.

"Why would parents go and hit their own children?" Ko said.

'Right to live'

Lawmakers on both sides of the political divide have expressed similar, albeit harsher sentiments, saying the government should work to prevent the similar loss of more lives, and in particular children's lives.

Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Lee Li-fen (李麗芬) told reporters Legislature that efforts should be carried out to step up campaigns that teach parents about children's rights to life.

"Parents do not have the right to decide whether their children should live," Lee said.

Lee pointed out that in many cases of parents choosing to kill themselves with their children, the motive had been revenge or financial problems.

"Taking away your children appears to be out of consideration for their welfare, but in reality, it's actually a violation of their right to live," she said.

The government should step up public information campaigns that allow the public to understand more about children's right to life, she said.

Children are not property, Lee stressed, saying that parents who killed their children for revenge, calling it "unforgiveable."

Kuomintang (KMT) Alicia Wang said it was of "paramount" importance to teach children to recognize the warning signs of dangerous behavior from their parents.