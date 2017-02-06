Greater Taipei forum to be held in March: Eric Chu

New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu announced Monday that his city would host a forum with neighboring Taipei City in March to discuss infrastructure projects concerning the greater Taipei region.

Chu said topics for discussion included his municipality's "three loops and three lines" (三環三線), a series of new metro line and station projects that will connect more areas in Taipei City to parts of New Taipei City.

Other topics to be discussed are the cities' joint effort to host this summer's 2017 Universiade Games.

Chu visited construction workers building the future Wanda line in Yonghe and Xindian districts, thanking them for their efforts.

The mayor said that the project's first stage was nearly 80 percent complete and would be finished on schedule in 2018. He said that progress on the Danhai Light Rail had surpassed 50 percent completion and that MRT lines for Ankeng and a line linking Sanxia and Yingge were at 15 and 6.6 percent completion, respectively.

The city hopes that the construction the additional subway and light rail lines will increase commuting convenience for area residents, Chu added.

Meanwhile, the first stage of construction of a future circular line of the MRT is nearing 80 percent completion, said the New Taipei metro department.

This year's forum on projects in greater Taipei will take place in New Taipei.