Taipei Lantern Festival opens today with new events to attract crowds

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei Mayor Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that the city government decided to use a new location for the Taipei Lantern Festival this year and had implemented new events and lantern designs to attract larger crowds to the festival that will open today.

Ko was quoted as saying that the new ideas were carried out so that the city could redeem itself from the unfortunate "Fortune Monkey (福祿猴)" lantern blunder last year, in which the mascot was deemed excessively ugly and subject to widespread derision.

The festival is held at popular tourist hotspot Ximending, with an opening ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. around the Red House Theater area today.

Ximending is also the main display area of the festival, as well as the location of the "Ximen Lantern Festival Parade" on the day of the Lunar Lantern Festival on Feb. 11.

This marks the first time Ximending has been selected as the location of Taipei's annual lantern festival, held from today through Feb. 12.

New Events Added to Attract Festival Goers

In an effort to attract more people to the festival, the Taipei City Government hired renowned Japanese techno robot dance troupe World Order as a guest to perform two shows at the main display area today and tomorrow.

3D light shows would also take place at the North Gate and Zhongshan Hall, each depicting a different theme related to the western district of Taipei.

The North Gate was reportedly chosen as a means to applaud Ko for his keystone policy in demolishing the overpass that had previously obstructed the view of the historical landmark.

A eight-meter tall Matsu float was also commissioned specifically to head the parade on Feb. 11.

Taipei City Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-jun (陳景峻) was asked to give the statue a finishing touch during a public event on Friday, where he added pupils to the lantern designed in the cartoon likeness of the deity.

Main Lantern Well-Received: City Official

A representative of the Taipei City Government said that in accordance to the Chinese Zodiac, the Rooster was designated as the main attraction lantern this year.

The official added that the Zodiac lantern had already received widespread praise, and would surely win over the hearts of tourists and citizens alike.

Learning from the mistake of last year's Fortune Monkey lantern, the city government hired local animation aesthetics artist Chen Po-liang (陳柏良) and stage designer Feng Jian-zhang (馮建彰) to design the main attraction lantern this year.

Chen, better known as "No2Good (不二良)," deviated from traditional lantern design techniques to create the "Chick Fiesta (小奇雞)," lantern using LED lights.

Unlike other main attraction lanterns seen in previous years, the artists also incorporated the idea of chickens and eggs to bring about a family of lanterns, each with its unique backstory and character design.

Meanwhile, as display areas and events of this year's festival have been designated at areas between MRT Beimen Station and MRT Ximen Station, the Taipei City Government will be closing off different roads in the area on different dates.