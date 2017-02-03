WRA warns of water shortage in Taoyuan, parts of New Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Water Resources Agency (WRA) warned Friday of water shortages in Taoyuan and parts of New Taipei, as the water level in the Shimen Reservoir has continued to drop in recent months due to scant rainfall.

Starting Friday, the water supply signal for Taoyuan and New Taipei's Banqiao and Xinzhuang districts was changed from blue, which indicates that supplies are normal, to green, which indicates that supplies are slightly tight, the WRA said after a meeting on the issue.

In December and January, rainfall accumulated in the Shimen Reservoir totaled only 26 millimeters and 21 millimeters, respectively, accounting for 35 percent and 24 percent of the past averages for the two months, the WRA said.

As of Friday morning, the reservoir's water level was 237.68 meters, with water reserves standing at 145.32 million tons, representing 70 percent of the reservoir's capacity and marking a decrease of 18 million tons from the average for the past 10 years, the agency said.

It urged the public to conserve water in preparation for possible drought conditions in the coming months, in light of the fact that the Central Weather Bureau has forecast that northern Taiwan might see lower than average rainfall in the next quarter.