Bag of scratch tickets that cost NT$300,000 stolen, recovered in a day

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A bag of scratch-off lottery tickets amounting to NT$300,000 was returned to a 67-year-old man on Thursday after police captured the thief.

The 67-year-old man, surnamed He, is a long-time scratch-off lottery ticket seller at Taipei's popular Shilin Night Market, having run his booth for over 10 years in order to provide for his sick family members, according to the Central News Agency.

On Wednesday, just when he was wrapping up a day of selling tickets before the holidays in hopes of earning more money for the Lunar New Year, his bag of tickets were stolen around 6:13 p.m.

According to an investigation carried out by police at the Taipei City Police Department Shilin Precinct, he placed his bag filled with 20 booklets of tickets ranging from NT$2,000 to NT$100, his identification and NT$3,000 in cash at a booth just beside his own.

He left for a nearby convenience store to buy coffee and found his bag stolen upon returning three minutes later.

Police quickly identified the thief, surnamed Lin, by checking surveillance footage.

Lin was found and arrested at his residence on Xinsheng North Road (新生北路) in Taipei City's Zhongshan District.

At first anxious to the point of shedding tears, He's face broke out in a smile at the police department retrieved his bag of stolen lottery tickets.

Police authorities said that the stolen bag, apart from the NT$3,000 dollars that were spent by Lin, all the tickets were still intact.