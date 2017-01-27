News
But which came first?
CNA  January 27, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
No2Good, the designer for Taipei Lantern Festival 2017, speaks at a press conference of the main display area on Thursday, Jan. 26, with cardboard figures showing his designs. A little chicken, named "the miracle chicken," will be one of the mascots of this year's Lantern Festival. No2Good introduced the miracle chicken and other three chickens of the family, subverting a tradition in which only one animal was made the mascot. He hoped that the miracle chicken family would be refreshing and appealing to visitors of all ages, bringing an image of diversity to the city.
