January, 14, 2017

Lonely monkeys

CNA
January 14, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
This undated photo shows one of the six male black-crowned squirrel monkeys sent to Taiwan by the Netherlands' Apenheul Zoo. Taipei Zoo officials said the monkeys had all passed quarantine inspection and would be housed in the Children's Zoo area soon, adding that the six male monkeys would set up their own "Singles Club" to enjoy facilities in the area, such as floating balls and tires.
