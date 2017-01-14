|
International Edition
Saturday
January, 14, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Dreary days
CNA
January 14, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
A woman holds her umbrella while walking down the street in Taipei on Friday, Jan. 13. A cold air mass from mainland China was moving toward Taiwan on Friday, bringing lower temperatures and rain, and is expected to blanket the island until Tuesday.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Amazon video hits Taiwan, steps up challenge to Netflix
3
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
4
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
5
What does the US interest rate hike mean for Taiwan?
6
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
7
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
8
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
9
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
10
President outlines government priorities for 2017