Jordan lands in Taipei
Photo courtesy of Breeze Group
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
Jordan 16 Songgao, Taiwan's first flagship store for Jordan series products, opened at Breeze Songgao in Xinyi Commercial Zone in Taipei, Friday, Jan. 7. The store features a full spectrum of Jordan products, including basketball, training, fitness and sports lifestyle collections. The interior of the store is based on the "We are Jordan" spirit, designed to inspire more young people to play basketball. The Air Jordan brand is a collaboration between U.S. sportswear giant Nike and retired American basketball legend Michael Jordan.
