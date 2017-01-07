Urban renovation for Keelung goes global

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Fresh ideas for renovating Keelung sprang up during the Ministry of the Interior's Construction and Planning Agency's three-day international forum that concluded Friday.

Hsu Yen-hsing (徐燕興), the head of Keelung's Department of Urban Development, took urban planning experts from Taiwan and Europe on an inspection tour of Keelung on Wednesday.

Professor Maurits De Hoog from Amsterdam's City Planning Bureau expressed support for Keelung Station's plan to create more public spaces and to use large frame-like installations throughout the city to give it a sense of cohesion.

De Hoog underscored the importance of using public spaces to make a connection between residents and the sea and perhaps even to bolster the port's economic performance.

On the subject of residential living spaces, Dr. Jeroen van der Veer said he approved of the city's promotion of public housing and believed it could be a way to rethink the city's approach to the design of its environment.

Architect Dr. Gunter Schlusche of Berlin recommended that Keelung develop a more systematic oversight system for urban renovation projects.

The city government's standard operating procedure for renovation projects is extremely important, Schlusche said, stressing a need for close collaboration between the local and central governments.

Keelung's Department of Urban Development stated that it was confident the exchange of ideas among professors from within and outside Taiwan could result in more concrete and innovative ideas about urban renovation for the city and the country as a whole.